27th Annual Sebastian Blue Water Open Set for June 5th

The 27th Annual Sebastian Exchange Club Foundation Blue Water Open Charity Offshore Fishing Tournament is just around the corner! The tournament is scheduled for June 5th. Tournament headquarters will be at Capt. Hiram’s Resort on Indian River Drive in Sebastian, and it promises to be the best one yet!

Through the years, the Exchange Club of Sebastian has raised over $750,000 through this tournament. All the proceeds go to non-profit organizations whose goals are to prevent child abuse, support our youth, and make a difference in our community. Some of the organizations who have benefitted from this event are Youth Guidance, Boys and Girls Club, Nana’s House, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Guardians for New Futures, Shiloh Youth Ranch, Roseland Ecumenical Food Pantry, and many others.

The festivities begin on Friday, June 4th, 5 pm at Capt. Hiram’s with registration, the Captain’s Meeting, raffles, 50/50, and much more. There is even a special raffle to win a trip “From the Rockies to the Red Rocks”!

$20,000 is up for grabs for those fishing the tournament, with 30 opportunities of winning some of the prize money. The Main Board and Bonus Board fish categories are: dolphin, kingfish, wahoo and grouper. Additionally, there are $1,000 awards for The Biggest cobia and The Biggest amber jack caught. Top Boat Award gets you $2,500. Plus there is the Capt. William Charles Memorial Award of $1,000 to the largest board grouper. There are also prizes for Top Lady Angler and Top Junior Angler!

All boats must be registered in person on Friday night between 5 and 7 pm. The Captain’s Meeting begins at approximately 6 pm. More details are available at www.bluewateropen.com.

Whether you fish or just enjoy a good time, plan on attending The Sebastian Exchange Club Foundation Blue Water Open Charity Offshore Fishing Tournament on June 4th and 5th.

The Sebastian Exchange Club has been an active part of our community since 1982. If you are interested in working to prevent child abuse, foster youth, encourage Americanism or just promote good citizenship in the community, consider attending a noontime luncheon at Capt Hiram’s any Wednesday, except the first Wednesday of each month.