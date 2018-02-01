Apalachicola / Indian Pass / St. Joe Bay – Feb. 2018

February fishing is generally just like January because fishing around cold fronts is ideal when the sky is clear, the sun is high and winds are calm. Since the shallow water warms up the fastest, fish will move there seeking warmer temps and to feed. Primarily, redfish and trout are found here and they’re usually feeding on shrimp and other small crustaceans. Look for areas with white sand bottom or sandy patches within the grass flats in 1- to 3-feet of water. Artificial baits and fly fishing are great this time of year. Any lure that resembles a shrimp or small bait fish works well.

Towards the end of February, the sheepshead spawn is usually kicking off, and they are beginning to congregate around hard structure anywhere in 15- to 40-feet of water. Small, to medium sized live shrimp fished on a bottom rig with 1/2 ounce lead and 1/0- to 2/0- circle hook works well. I prefer the 1/0, 2X wire VMC circle because larger sheeps tend to bite through lighter wire hooks.

CAPT. JORDAN TODD

Saltwater Obsessions

850-227-6550