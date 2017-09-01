Apalachicola / Indian Pass / St. Joe Bay – Sept. 2017

September fishing is always fun, and it’s typically a transitional month for inshore fishing. Temperatures and humidity start to drop, and fish can begin schooling. Trout and redfish will start to bunch up in areas on the flats and feed heavily on pilchards and other bait fish.

As temps begin to drop slightly, fish will feed throughout the day, not just early mornings. I usually like to start mid-morning, up shallow, in 2- to 3-feet of water, looking for large wakes and/or stirred up water where fish have been feeding; that’s where I’ll throw live pilchards or pinfish under a cork. Top-water plugs like a Rapala Skitterwalk is a great choice in the mornings. Redfish will also start feeding around creek mouths and other freshwater inflows because shrimp start hatching and flowing into the bays: live shrimp under a cork or artificial shrimp jigs work great here.

CAPT. JORDAN TODD

Saltwater Obsessions

850-227-6550