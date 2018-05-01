Apalachicola Forecast – May 2018

If there’s anything that swims in the Northern Gulf of Mexico, this is the time to go for it. Pompano are still hitting, tripletail are more numerous, redfish have not yet left for cooler water, trout are readily available and for fly fishermen, tarpon will begin their migration. Better yet, school’s not out yet, so accommodations can be obtained and restaurants will have no waiting line. May and October are my personal favorite times to fish, but especially May – It’s not too hot, everything’s biting and in some places, you have the water all to yourself.

Take the hint – Go fishing this month!

KATHY ROBINSON

Robinson Brothers Guide Service

(850) 653-8896

www.floridaredfish.com