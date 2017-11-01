Banana River Lagoon

Capt. Jim Ross

Speckled trout, redfish, and snook will be the most common species anglers will find roaming the roots and branches of mangrove islands this month. Find areas where baitfish are holding near these types of structure and you should find all three species of predators there. Small jigs, soft plastic jerk baits, and suspending lures like the Rapala Sub Walk or Twichin’ Mullet in the mangrove minnow, pinfish, or mullet finishes are top lures that will get a bite. Black drum may be possible out on the flats for anglers casting live shrimp or cut clam. Pompano are possible on these baits as well, especially along the west side of the river where the flat drops off into deeper water north of the Pineda Causeway.

