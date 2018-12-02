Consumers often ask me “When is the best time to buy a boat to get a good deal?”

If you are looking for a new boat, the off season is certainly the best time. The economic law of supply and demand is true in the boat business.

Dealer inventory is relatively high and potential buyers are few. This is particularly true if you can find a closeout model that suits your needs.

However, in the current robust economy, the choices on closeout models are slim, but there are still great deals available.

Dealer inventory is generally highest at this time of year giving you plenty of stock options to meet your needs. Also, dealers have more quality time to help you find the right boat for your family.

Given the current state of the economy, most boat manufacturers are still reporting long lead times on special ordered boats.

This means in order to get the boat of your dreams with the options and colors that you want, you need to act quickly in the late fall or early winter months in order to have your new boat available in the spring.

If you wait until April to begin your search, be prepared to pay top dollar on stock inventory or expect delivery on your special ordered boat in late summer.

Beginning your search in the winter will have you prepared to make your best deal and be ready to enjoy Lowcountry waters at the first sign of spring.

The off season is also a great time to buy a used boat. Dealers with used, traded inventory prefer not to sit on the cash through the winter and will set the price accordingly.

Private sellers want to sell now so that they can begin their search on a new boat before spring.

One thing is for sure when buying a new or used boat at any time. Once you make up your mind that the time and the boat is right, make your decision quickly before you lose the deal to someone else who is ready to take the plunge.

