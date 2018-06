The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission called it the “grandaddy of all catfish” on its Facebook page. It’s an apt description for a blue cat that outweighs the existing Florida state record by more than 50 pounds. Running his trotlines on the Panhandle’s Choctawhatchee River in April, Joel Singletary must have known he was in for a workout when he pulled up on the 120-pound behemoth.