Wynter Jones caught this beautiful 45 inch 50 lbs+ Redfish.

She was very excited and couldn’t believe she caught the fish! It was the biggest catch of her life and released it immediately!

It was a healthy live release. She was fishing on the Hyper Active boat at Johns Creek, in Carolina Beach area and caught him on a live pogie.

According to Wyntor she is on cloud 9 and its made her day/week/month/year! We completely understand how she feels!