BLACKFIN 242 / 252 DC – Versatile Dual-Console

The family boat component of the center console is a big selling feature, Blackfin has brought that to this dual console boat and has also delivered a fishing battle wagon on an 8 ft, 10-inch beam platform.

This versatile dual-console boat is the ultimate vessel for reaching your favorite fishing grounds, cruising the open waterways or just gathering with friends for a day on the water.

The dual console design of the 242 / 252 DC allows you and your passenger’s ease of access to the bow and stern of the boat, while also providing a multitude of seating options for the family.

Standard features include an insulated bait well, a fiberglass hardtop with rod holders, gunnel-mounted rod holders, transom-mounted rod holders, and in-floor fish boxes with macerated pump-outs.

A wet bar with sink, pull out sprayer, and 35 qt. yeti tundra cooler, dedicated storage

options, head compartment, and spacious seating accommodations help to complete the package allowing you to enjoy your recreational time on the water to the fullest.

Most anglers like a walk around boat, the aft fishing area on the Blackfin 242 / 252 DC is quite large, and for those who need some separation while fishing, the forward bow — accessed through the tempered glass windshield walk-through — offers up a casting platform complete with your own insulated in-deck storage with overboard drains.

Just move the seat cushions to a storage area and you’re good to go.

One of the benefits of a dual console layout is when the weather is chilly or wet in the fall or spring months, simply close the bow access door, snap in the optional front curtain and you have serious protection from the elements.

Blackfin uses a solid construction carbon fiber-reinforced hull.

On sunny days, the beam-to-beam hardtop offers plenty of shade for the cockpit seating, and a bow and aft shade are optional features.

The hull design coupled with top-of-the-line stainless steel hardware and materials leads to durability, safety and quality.

When you have a smooth riding boat, the rest of the family is happy. Blackfin, like many other boat builders, realizes that today’s boat owner is not going to use the boat exclusively for fishing.

The aft fishing area on the Blackfin 242 / 252 DC is quite large

Only about 30% of the time will the boat most likely be used for fishing. Blackfin’s 242 DC offers a stainless ski pylon for water sports towing.

The optional SeaDek swim platform inlay adds to the interior design and area’s where the boat can be used for lots of family fun and lasting memories, that is what its all about.

By CAMC Staff

Length 24’6”

Beam 8’10”

Maximum HP 450

Transom Deadrise 22 degrees

Approximate Draft 20”

Approximate Boat Weight 5800 lbs.

Fuel Capacity 140 gal

