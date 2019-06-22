“BLUE SKY” Win’s the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Carolina Billfish Classic Tournament!

Congratulations to BLUE SKY on their Saturday WIN of the the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Carolina Billfish Classic Tournament!

The Governor’s Cup Billfishing series is an annual umbrella event encompassing five South Carolina billfish tournaments (four this year, the Mega-Doc Tournament is returning in 2020). It’s a concept of former S.C. Governor Carroll A. Campbell, The Governor’s Cup is designed to promote the state’s bill fishing tournament industry, increase coastal tourism and encourage the conservation of ocean resources through the tagging and release of billfish.

FINAL LEADER BOARD