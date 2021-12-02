The inaugural Casting with Cops in Cocoa Beach took place on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Cocoa Beach Aquatic Center Pavilion. This was a free event for all kids ages 5 to 15. Kids were provided free fishing rods with small tackle boxes from a grant through the sales of the Fish Florida license plates.

“We had a great turnout for our First Annual Casting With Cops. Over 110 kids signed up,” said Detective Joe Smith of the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

With a primary goal of creating responsible marine resource stewards by teaching children about Florida’s marine ecosystems, the kids participated in learning stations to learn about knot tying, tackle rigging and selection, casting, types of fish, fish habits, regulations, and other helpful tips to get them ready to go fishing. After the learning stations, they went to the dock or shoreline and fished.

Casting With Cops was staffed by officers from the Cocoa Beach Police Department, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, U.S. Coast Guard personnel, Coastal Angler Magazine employees and volunteers. Sponsors for the event included Fish Florida, Kiwanis Club of Cocoa Beach, Coastal Angler Magazine, Shut Up & Fish, Sea & Ski Suncare, Cocoa Beach Professional Firefighters, Blue Marlin Real Estate and Handler Fish Supply.

For more information on this event, reach out to Sgt. Jacki Hughes at the Cocoa Beach Police Department at jhughes@cityofcocoabeach.com.