The Quest to Catch a Snaggletooth

As the weather changes and the water temperature starts to come down from the summer 80’s all the inshore fish strap on the feedbags and start to gorge on as much mullet, menhaden and shrimp as they can before the winter snap hits.

Late November thru December and into January is by far the best time of year to fish for Speckled Sea Trout, or as I like to call them Snaggletooths!

Trout are great to fish for because you can present a large variety of baits to them and still get a bite; in the early morning and late evening as the sun is rising or setting a zara spook topwater can’t be beat!

On an overcast morning tie on a suspended twitch-bait like a mirrodine 17MR-18.

To work grass lines, tie on a 1/8oz trout eye jig head with a Zman minnowZ or my personal favorite Slim SwimZ in “Opening Night” or “Smokey Shad”.

If you are taking your son or daughter out to catch their first trout, a popping cork with live shrimp or a voodoo shrimp tied underneath always draws a bite.

Colder water also means clearer water making stealthy approaches a must, in your kayak this should not be a problem, slow deliberate strokes and long casts will let you get into those trout hot spots without giving away your presence.

I use my stake out stick and anchor trolley the most during this time, I like to approach creek mouths (especially ones that are shell lined and have a deep spot in front of them) from downstream and stake just inside my casting distance.

From this vantage point I can cast into the creek mouth with my zman slim swimz and bounce it back out mimicking a glass minnow caught up in the current.

The trout which are ambush hunters will be lying in wait at the mouth or just outside it and pounce on my bait as it comes tumbling by.

There is nothing more fun than to feel that violent head shake at the end of your line as that trout tries to make a run for it!

Remember also that trout are schooling fish so when you find the first one there is a great chance that are many more there for the catching.

Numerous times I have been able to cast into one small area and catch a dozen plus trout in a short period of time.

For those kayak anglers interested Low Country Kayak Anglers (LKA) does a Trout for Tots tournament in December.

The entrance fee is a new unwrapped toy and there will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for biggest trout caught. Tune into the LKA Facebook page for more details in the coming weeks.

Good luck and tight lines!

Mike Kohler, LKA Tournament Director

