Charleston December Fishing Forecast By Capt. Mark Phelps

December means holidays, good food and family time. One way to enjoy family time and get away from the busy shopping centers is to go fishing.

With all the hustle and bustle the end of the year brings, many forget how great the fishing can be.

The vast varieties of fish that are here in the summer have gone, but the redfish and trout bite can be excellent.

The first thing you notice when fishing in December is how peaceful it is on the water. You won’t find any jet skis or many pleasure riders.

The majority of the boats are put up for the winter. Mostly what you will find are friendly fellow fisherman.

Fishing in December means you should concentrate on three things: redfish, sea trout and Sheepshead. The inshore waters of Charleston will be loaded with large schools of these species.

The cold weather will have the fish in large schools looking for protection from dolphins and working together to find food.

That means you might have to move around to find the large schools or wait a while in your favorite spot until a school comes to you.

Either way, you will be in for some fast action when you find them. Most of the bait will be gone and the fish are hungry for almost any artificial lure or fly you place in their path.

Look for redfish to be in very shallow water trying to find food and stay warm. Pole or troll down a shallow flat looking for the disturbance or gold flashes.

It is not uncommon to see more than a hundred fish in a school this time of the year. The water will be very clear and easy to see on a sunny day.

You must be quiet and have polarized glasses to help you see in the water. The trout will move from place to place depending on the water temperature.

After a cold front you might find them in a 10-20 foot hole. However, a warm afternoon will have them in 2 feet of water along the grass.

Midday high tides or late afternoon incoming tides can be the best for trout. Remember to slow down your retrieve of all lures this time of the year.

The fish will be moving and reacting more slowly in the colder water.

