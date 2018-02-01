Charleston February Fishing Forecast By Capt. Mark Phelps

February is the last month of winter here in the low country. This is also the last month to find redfish in large schools.

That means great sight fishing for redfish on the flats in and around the Charleston area. The redfish are in large schools of 100-200 fish per school.

These fish can be found in shallow warmer water, and since the water is so clear, you will be able to see the fish very well.

I typically look for calm, warm days when the tide is low in the mid morning or early afternoon.

The warmer water draws the redfish to the very shallow areas and also puts them in the mood to eat something.

If you fish a school for a while and the fish will not eat, you may need to find another school that has moved into warmer water.

On the other hand, sometimes it pays to stay put and be patient.

I have fished a school for an hour without getting a bite, but then when the tide changed or the water warmed up we caught fish every cast.

One important thing to remember is the large schools of fish can spook easily, so be very quiet when approaching the school and make long casts to the fish so as not to spook them.

The very cold “snow event” we had to start the year, has made the waters very cold. As the days get longer the water will warm up and the fish will get more active.

Another important thing to remember is that cold water will slow the fish down. You want to work your bait or fly very slowly to give the fish time to eat it. If you think you are fishing slowly, slow down more.

Because fish are moving slowly and eating small things, you should fish small baits or flies. I like to use very natural colors this time if the year.

I will either go with something olive-clear like the water or something dark brown- black to match the bottom. Another tip is to use ultra light rods so you can feel the bite. Sometimes the bite can be very subtle.

I like to use light action rods in the 6-12 lb class with no more than 10 lb test line. The days will get longer as the month progresses, so the time you can sight fish will increase.

Follow these tips and you will find some excellent and exciting sight fishing. I had some of my best redfish days last February so if you don’t get out and fish when you can you are missing some great action.

The recent cold also caused us to lose some of our inshore fish, mostly Seatrout.

The Department of Natural Resources ask that we have a volunteer effort to release as many seatrout as possible until the summer. This will help with the spawn of these fish to ensure a quick recovery.

They were mostly affected by the dangerous low water temps we had during the first 8 days of the year.

A great way to spend the day on the water is to book one of the area's great guides. Having fished in Charleston for almost twenty three years, I am extremely knowledgeable and experienced in this area.

