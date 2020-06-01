Charleston JUNE Fishing Forecast By Capt. Mark Phelps

June is a great month to fish in Charleston. The bite is really good for the local fish and for the many migratory species coming through the area.

Our usual suspects–redfish, sea trout, and flounder—will be found back in the creeks and flats in the marsh.

These fish can be caught in a number of ways. The early morning top water bite can be very fun.

There is a lot of bait in the water in June so the redfish will eat a variety of live and cut bait.

Mud minnows under a popping cork or finger mullet on the bottom will work great for any of these hungry fish.

You may also use a DOA shrimp in glow or gold flake color and do very well for a variety of fish.

Slow presentation and drift in the current works great for the lure.

Variety is a major theme this month because of the large number of species you can catch. Many different types of fish are migrating through our waters.

The Spanish mackerel can be found in the Charleston harbor, inlets and jetties.

Bluefish and ladyfish will be travelling with the schools of Spanish. Use 30# or 40# fluorocarbon leaders and small baits for these fish.

Many species of sharks invade the area when the water warms

Small Clark spoons size 00 or any small synthetic jigs in the 1/8-1/2 oz size work great.

These are also great fish to catch on a light fly rod.

Clouser minnows and surf candy flies work well. Larger migrating species including sharks, tarpon, Cobia and jacks will also show up this time of the year.

Use live or cut bait on the bottom for these. I have also caught sharks on a fly rod.

The tarpon are always a great game fish and large ones 80-180 lb show up off the beach.

In June, the possibilities are endless–usually the hardest thing to do is to decide which type of fish you want to target

Every year there are some large jacks that make their way into the Charleston harbor to eat the bait the harbor provides.

If the weather is calm you might even go off the beach and look for cobia or amberjacks.

In June, the possibilities are endless–usually the hardest thing to do is to decide which type of fish you want to target on a given day!

A great way to spend the day on the water is to book one of the area’s great guides.

Having fished in Charleston for almost twenty three years, I am extremely knowledgeable and experienced in this area.

As owner and operator of Shore Thang Charters, I would love to share my expertise with you on the water.

Captain Mark Phelps / Shore Thang Charters

ShoreThangCharter@hotmail.com

843-475-1274

www.ShoreThangCharters.com

