Charleston MAY Fishing Forecast By Capt. Mark Phelps

Wow what a month it has been, I have written this article during Hurricanes, 1000 year floods, freak winter snow storms on the coast. I never considered a Pandemic!!!

I first want to say I hope everyone is staying safe. As a Capt. That has spent 200+ days on the water every year over the last 15-20 years, it has been very difficult for me to be off the water more than normal.

However, I want to encourage everyone to safely find a way to get out on the water.

Nothing will restore the sole like getting back out and doing something you love.

You will appreciate just being out there not how many fish or how big of a fish you catch. In the long run, we should all approach life this way.

Treat every day as a special gift. Make the most of it. I hope the article below will inspire you to get on the water and keep moving forward.

May is a great month to go fishing in Charleston. The weather is great, the water is warm and lots of fishing opportunities are available.

May is the start of the summer fishing season for good reason. The sea trout will come out of their winter haunts and begin schooling and feeding during their first spawn of the season.

Because the large female trout will feed on mullet and small menhaden to prepare for their spawn, some of the largest trout of the year are caught in May. There are many in the 2-5 lb range.

Please handle these trout with care and release the larger fish whenever possible.

Biologists tell us one female trout can have several hundred thousand eggs in a spawn which will have a huge impact on our future trout stocks.

Live bait like finger mullet or small menhaden are hard to beat. Use these under a cork or fish them on the bottom using a Carolina rig.

However, I have caught several nice trout on the simple DOA shrimp under a popping cork.

This will be the first month of the year when the red fishing is consistent.

The large schools will be broken up but you will find the fish spread out along grass edges.

As the higher tides flood the marsh the red fish will follow the high tide in search of fiddler crabs to eat for dinner.

Using a weed less DOA shrimp or a crab fly will be a great way to target them.

May is also when several of the seasonal migrating fish appear in the warmer waters of the Charleston area.

Cobia should be moving along the beach and near shore areas on their migration north.

We can also find schools of Spanish and king mackerel, amberjacks, Jack Crevelle, bluefish, ladyfish and pompano working their way north.

You may find these fish just off the beach or working their way into the Charleston harbor. Look for the seagulls diving over the schools of fish or look for the fish busting on the surface.

Overall, May is an excellent time to get out and enjoy the low country from the water. The weather will be warm and beautiful, and the fishing will be really enjoyable.

A great way to spend the day on the water is to book one of the area’s great guides.

Having fished in Charleston for almost twenty three years, I am extremely knowledgeable and experienced in this area.

As owner and operator of Shore Thang Charters, I would love to share my expertise with you on the water.

Captain Mark Phelps / Shore Thang Charters

ShoreThangCharter@hotmail.com

843-475-1274

www.ShoreThangCharters.com

