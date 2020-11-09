Targeting Big Black Sea Bass – By Captain Will Adams

Black sea bass is one of my favorite fish to eat and catch. A lot of people would say we don’t have large black bass but through my years of fishing I can say that isn’t true.

When I go offshore to target them, I like to fish from 70 to 90 ft. My go to rig is 60 to 80lb floro carbon.

I will maybe use a chicken rig and usually use 6oz 70’ and 8oz 90’. Black sea bass have a very large mouth and an appetite to match.

Large bait brings large fish, I have found that using the back half of a cut mullet (tail) always catches them and the bigger the tail the bigger the black sea bass.

My chicken rigs usually consists of 4 circle hooks (in line) but I also use jigs and buck tails tipped with squid or small pieces of cut fish.

Never the less, a 3oz jig head with a Z-man or Bubbly Gulp will do the trick. I usually stay away from most artificial reefs and fish live bottom.

I have found that the quality is much better. A chum bag is a must it will keep them around your area plus many of the species.

Just remember to pull it in the boat before you leave or you will lose it. Winter is the best for large amounts of Black sea bass.

Sometimes you have to catch all the small Black sea bass before catching bigger sea bass.

Small black sea bass are more aggressive and get to the bait much faster, be patient they will come.

Remember if you are not seeing fish on your fish finder, move! You have to position yourself almost perfect to catch quality fish.

