Choctawhatchee Bay East Forecast – October 2019

We’re finally going to be getting some cooler days which means the bite should start picking up. Schools of bull reds mixed with jacks will be going after those schools of large menhaden now that they’ve come out of the bayous. Those fish will hit large paddle tail lures and top-water lures as well as live menhaden and croakers, free-lined or Carolina-rigged depending on where they are feeding in the water column. With cooler water temperatures and higher salinity levels the trout should start biting on the grass flats near Hogtown Bayou as well as around the Intracoastal Waterway using lures like Mirrodines, Vudu Mullet, and live menhaden. The best bet for putting fish in the boat will be going out after dark and fishing around dock lights. Use live shrimp, menhaden, or croakers free-lined with a circle hook and wait for the bite.

EVAN SOROKA

Bay Baits

24295 US Hwy. 331

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

(850) 278-6292

www.baybaits.com