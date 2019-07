Bob caught this 6 lb large mouth Bass on the upper reaches of the Cooper River, fishing top water on an out going tide.

As Bob explains it, I was fishing a Whopper Plopper, the 1/2 oz size and the color was Munky Butt. Conditions were over cast with really calm waters, we were fishing just off a shallow drop off, the Bass was released to fight another day!

