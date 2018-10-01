Deer Point Lake Fishing Forecast – Oct. 2018

By now water temps are dropping rapidly. Initially, this will only change things for angler’s comfort without a big impact on fish behavior and location. Later in the month however, we should see the bass bite start to pick up from the summer slow-down. A rapid change in water temps will slow the bite down initially, but usually we see a nice gradual change.

Don’t put your frogs away just yet because the grass and pads will still be thick, and bass will still be feeding there. Hollow-body frogs should really come into play because bigger fish are already looking for bigger meals in preparation for the winter & spawn. Even at mid-day bass will be willing to smash a frog.

If the stained water remains from this summer’s rains, a spinnerbait or crankbait along wood-covered grass edges should get plenty of action. Bait fish, like shad and shiners, are always on bass’s menu, but more so as waters cool, so try shad patterns first, but craw patterns always catch bass. A medium diving crank like the Bagley Rattlin Kill’r B or Sunny B, are great choices.

There’s some great fishing to be had this month so get out and give em a go!

Good fishing and God bless.

