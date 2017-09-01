Deerpoint Lake Fishing Forecast – Sept. 2017

Don’t expect too much relief from the heat this month and don’t expect too much change in bass feeding habits either…dog-days of summer tactics still apply. Early morning and late afternoon top-water action will put fish in the boat, and punching mats close to creek edges can be a good bet through the heat of the day.

The Bagley Spintail 05 is a great top-water choice during early and late hours because bass tend to have a much broader strike zone, and tend to be looking for feeding opportunities at the surface. Bass aren’t always willing to chase down fast moving lures, like buzz-baits, in the places I like to present this lure. Cast this plug deep into cypress tree clusters and let it sit, then begin your retrieve after the ripples have dissipated. Sharp, short jerks of the rod will make it twitch, dive, shimmy and gurgle; these actions can be irresistible to bass waiting in ambush around the trees, and is far more effective than a lure that quickly buzzes over their shady lair. Bass are always hungry, but right now they’re trying to conserve energy and focus on easy meals, and this lure is great for presenting just such an option. Angler’s Tackle on Hwy 22 has a huge assortment of these baits.

See our Facebook page for video on how to modify this bait for maximum success: https://www.facebook.com/CoastalAnglerMagazinePanamaCity ForgottenCoast/

Once it gets hot, break out the big stick and punch your favorite creature bait right smack into the thickest part of the mats. I like to concentrate my efforts on mats close to deeper water but if I get a bite at the mouth of a cove or canal, I’ll be sure to explore the surrounding shallow areas. One thing I’ve discovered about Deerpoint bass, is that they don’t mind being in very shallow water as long as they have something to hide in. This technique usually produces quality fish and often produces in quantity…you just have to be willing to grind it out.

Good fishing and God bless.

CAPT. RANDY “C-NOTE” CNOTA

C-note Charters

Panama City, FL

cnotecharters.com

(229) 834-7880