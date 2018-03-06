Effectiveness of Fishing from a Kayak

by Corey Pelletier

Kayak Fishing: An E-fish-ent Method for Catching More

There is no doubt that the popularity of kayak fishing is on the rise, as many retailers and manufacturers of angling kayaks have observed increased sales in recent years. As a result, the angling kayak market has become increasingly competitive, with improved designs and new technology released regularly, and a wide selection of models to suit specific needs and price points. Angling kayaks have become efficient, versatile, and more comfortable than ever before, making it easier to spend more time on the water. Due to their nature of being self-powered, lightweight, and extremely maneuverable, kayaks o er an advantage of reaching large fish in near-shore areas that are less than ideal for powerboats and inaccessible by shore, while still able to cover a significant area of water. No other angling platform offers such a winning combination.

There are many brands and styles of angling kayaks on the market today. Almost any kayak could be used for fishing, but those designed specifically for fishing allow for ergonomic movements with less effort, which translates to increased success. Many kayak manufacturers design traditional sit on top, paddle kayaks providing superior comfort and stability with fishermen in mind. However, pedal-driven kayaks have been a breakthrough for kayak fishermen as they allow hands-free propulsion. The Hobie Outback, my personally preferred fishing platform, is an example of an angling kayak with this innovative pedal- driven propulsion. Beyond being hands-free, pedal-driven kayaks offer an extra advantage over traditional paddle kayaks since the propulsion method is much more efficient, providing increased speed, power, and maneuverability.

Kayaks are ideal for many different fishing environments, from freshwater rivers and lakes to estuaries and coastal areas, and even offshore when conditions permit. Playing any wind in favor, setting up drifts parallel to shoreline and casting towards shore and other structure s a favorite for freshwater bass fishing and other species. Having a kayak with a rudder will help to control direction when drifting with wind and current. A benefit of pedal-driven kayaks is the control of speed and direction when drifting. When trying to hold at casting distance to shoreline, a few pedals and slight rudder adjustment can keep the kayak in position. Kayaks provide excellent access to weedy and shallow areas littered with rocks and stumps. Sometimes, after taking a few casts at a weed edge I like to get the kayak overtop of a weed mat and cast along the edges. Using a kayak to get further into to the weeds and structure is sometimes the difference in catch success.

Targeting striped bass from a kayak is a personal favorite. One of the best parts of targeting these fish is they can be found in a variety of locations from tidal rivers to sand flats to deep-water reefs. Access to these varying habitats is ideal from a kayak dependent on factors such as weather, currents and tidal conditions. Tidal rivers during the spring are a go to spot for catching striped bass from a kayak. The use of pedal drive kayaks simplifies fishing in rivers and tidal currents due to their submerged propulsion which makes opposing currents much more effective than traditional paddling. Trolling, casting and jigging are all effective methods for not only striped bass but other freshwater and marine species that may be found in tidal rivers. In this type of habitat, striped bass become easily spooked by operation of gas powered motors which is arguably one of the biggest benefits of fishing from kayak. The stealth of kayaks come into play in countless scenarios but the one that stands out the most is fishing shallow flats. Striped bass among other species often congregate in shallow flats in search of food. Ability to quietly navigate these areas and find fish is a key to success and a reason to fish from kayak.

In coastal waters kayaks are a great platform for fishing rocky shorelines and reefs. Boats are often limited in areas they can navigate due to boulders and obstructions which provide structure for fish. Fishing these types of structure and habitat via kayak allows anglers to effectively position the kayak to cast at ideal holding spots for fish. Drifting over reefs and depressions in the ocean floor are proven methods for catching many species of fish. Fish finders and mapping are useful for locating these areas but once fish are found, remaining in the productive zone with the ability to make short drifts and quickly reset is a stronghold of kayak fishing.

Fishing from a kayak is an effective and rewarding way of catching fish but not without its dangers. With proper precaution and awareness, danger can be minimized. Wearing a personal flotation device is a must along with other recommended safety features including a whistle, safety flag and VHF radio. Importance lies in becoming familiar and comfortable your kayak and most importantly, your ability on the water. As anglers build comfort and gain understanding of reasonable limits, possibilities of kayak fishing remain endless. Nothing beats the excitement of hooking a big fish from a kayak and holding on for “Nantucket sleigh ride” as they say!