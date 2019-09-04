Scup Crudo

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

2 scup, filleted and skin removed

1/4 cup salt

Rinse under cold running water and pat dry. Sprinkle salt on both sides. Let rest in refrigerator for 8 to 10 minutes. Rinse in a bowl of ice water. Pat dry. Thinly slice each fillet on a bias (45° angle).

VINAIGRETTE

1/2 english cucumber, thinly sliced

2 radishes, thinly sliced

1 jalapeño pepper, diced and seeds removed

1 spring onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped

1 lime, juiced

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt to taste

Neatly line plate with cucumber slices. Place sliced fish fillets on top. Mix radishes, pepper, spring onion, cilantro, and lime juice in a bowl. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Drizzle over fish. Sprinkle with salt.

Fluke and black sea bass can be exchanged for the scup in this recipe.

This recipe can be found in “Simmering the Sea, Diversifying Cookery to Sustain our Fisheries” a new local seafood cookbook produced in collaboration between the non-profit Eating with the Ecosystem, the University of Rhode Island, and Johnson & Wales University.

For more delicious recipes and to pick up a copy of the new cookbook visit www.eatingwiththeecosystem.org/simmering-the-sea.

About Scup

We are small, upright fish with big silvery scales and a faint blueish-purple shimmer. If you were a hungry bluefish clipping along above the seafloor in shallow waters, you might spot our shimmer between the rocks and make a grab for us with your jaws. We spend most of our time nibbling at little crustaceans, squid, and anemones. In warmer months we flock tasteto the shore. Narragansett Bay is always a favorite destination in the summer, prized by members of our tribe for its comfortable waters and delicious local fare. In October, we escape to the deep waters off the Mid-Atlantic, which are warmer that time of year. Like many fish, we travel with members of our own age groups; our close-knit schools are divided according to size.