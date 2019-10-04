Black Sea Bass Ceviche

Serves 4

FISH

2 black sea bass fillets, skin removed, diced into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 cup lime juice

1/2 cup orange juice

Mix lime juice and orange juice to form marinade. Marinate fish in refrigerator for 2 to 3 hours or until fish changes color. Discard juice.

REMAINING INGREDIENTS



1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 english cucumber, diced into 1/4-inch pieces

1/2 mango, peeled and diced into 1/4-inch pieces

1/2 avocado, peeled and diced into 1/4-inch pieces

2 Roma tomatoes, deseeded and diced into 1/4-inch pieces

2 spring onions, thinly sliced

1 jalapeño pepper, seeds and ribs removed, finely chopped

2 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped

1 cup tomato juice

1/2 tablespoon sugar

Salt to taste

Lime wedges for garnish

Cilantro leaves for garnish

Tortilla chips for garnish

Add all ingredients to marinated fish, except for garnishes, and mix. Serve ceviche in a goblet or martini glass and garnish with lime wedges, cilantro, and tortilla chips.

This recipe is also delicious made with scup or fluke.

This recipe can be found in “Simmering the Sea, Diversifying Cookery to Sustain our Fisheries” a new local seafood cookbook produced in collaboration between the non-profit Eating with the Ecosystem, the University of Rhode Island, and Johnson & Wales University.

For more delicious recipes and to pick up a copy of the new cookbook visit www.eatingwiththeecosystem.org/simmering-the-sea.

About Black Sea Bass

Black sea bass are caught in winter by the offshore trawl fishery. In the summer, they are caught inshore by fish pots, lobster pots, floating fish traps, and hook-and-line fisheries. You name the gear, and this highly active fish has been caught in it!