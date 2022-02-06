ESCAPE. It’s Closer Than You Think…

The mortgage is due. Your children have practice after school. Your employer just informed you that mandatory overtime is on the horizon. There are countless reasons in today’s world why you lost track of who you were or why you stopped doing the things you enjoy. It’s the same story around the world. The lack of excess time and the demands of everyday life have robbed us of that part of life that often keeps us healthy and happy. But, if you’re an angler and live in the State of Florida, I just may have some ideas for you to get back on the water, even with the time restraints. Florida is surrounded by water. The Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River Lagoon on the East Coast, and the Gulf of Mexico on the West. There are also many rivers and streams that crisscross the state. But, what if I told you there are some of the most productive waters right there in your neighborhood and often in your own backyard? The canals, water filtration systems, and the countless man-made lakes and ponds dot the landscape in every region of Florida are waiting to be explored.

I live in the Central Florida area and, like most places in the state, there are canals, ponds on golf courses and at housing developments, along with water treatment lakes that are full of a wide variety of species that are just waiting for the angler. I can tell you that regardless of where you live in this area, you could be fishing productive waters in just a matter of minutes. Some of my favorite locations are closer to my home than the local convenience store. The best part is that I have the vast majority of these places all to myself. I can spend a few minutes or several hours catching fish and never see another person. The solitude helps unwind and recharge. It brings me back to being that person I lost along the way.

The species found in these locations will often surprise the novice angler. I have caught largemouth bass on one cast and a snook on the next. The snook and the tarpon can call these brackish/freshwater systems home. These saltwater species have evolved to tolerate places that many would never consider possible. These species are not only surviving; they are thriving. I have caught countless juvenile examples that prove they were born there which is an indication of a healthy environment. I often frequent these places when the weather makes fishing the larger water systems impossible. With so many locations available, you can always find a place to escape the unfavorable elements.

Another attractive aspect of these water systems is the opportunity to now catch species that were once only accessible after a costly trip to a faraway country. The peacock bass has been on the “Bucket List” of many fishermen throughout the world. I personally know several anglers that made pilgrimages to the Amazon just to have the opportunity to catch one of these colorful warriors and now we have them within a short drive from our homes. I have caught beautiful examples on Lake Ida in Del Ray Beach and there are good numbers to be found in the canal system of Palm Beach County. These locations are also known to be home to another exotic that have anglers haunting these waters; the clown knifefish. This tropical species is native to countries like Thailand and Indochina and were likely introduced to American waters after being released from pet aquariums. The state of Florida is the only known state to house this species and even here it is limited to the Southeast Region, primarily in Lake Osborne, Lake Ida and all associated canal systems in the Del Ray Beach area. There are still other invasive/exotic species that call these waters home such as the snakehead (native to Africa and Asia), Mayan Cichlids that originally came from Mexico and Central America, and other numerous species are waiting for your angling pursuits.

These locations can often be scouted in your home areas without ever leaving the easy chair. Google Earth is a tool that can be used to plan your next adventure. It’s surprisingly accurate and simple to use, even for those like me that are less than a professional in computer knowledge. I have also found that if you ask those that live near these systems, they’ll be more than happy to share their knowledge or experiences. I found some of my prime spots just by asking a few simple questions of the residents.

If you haven’t fished in a long time, I hope these words of encouragement help you get you back out there and you find a special place that lets you escape the hustle of everyday life. There is a great big, beautiful world out there. Take a few minutes and explore. Your next adventure can be a lot closer than you thought possible.

~ Rex Hannon