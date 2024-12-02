Space Coast Surf Fishing Forecast – December 2024

December marks the absolute most wonderful time of the year in regards to more than just holidays and family fun. We’re talking about surf fishing along the Space Coast and the highly anticipated pompano run. I can say with confidence that December signifies the height of the initial wave of pompano pushing into local beaches. For this reason it’s crucial to prepare accordingly and be proactive to find the most success.

Pompano fishing in Florida is regarded as the pinnacle species for surf fisherman along the coastline. Why is that? For one, pompano are a delicious table fare fish with buttery succulent meat. Secondly, they are an incredibly hard fighting fish for their size. Thirdly, pompano run in schools, meaning there’s always a chance you can hit the jackpot! Considering the above factors, it’s no wonder Brevard County beaches are lined with surf fishing anglers from end to end with the thought of striking it rich with a great pompano fishing day.

In order to catch pompano it’s important to understand that they are fast, elusive and finicky eaters. Now that doesn’t sound encouraging to novice anglers, but for these very reasons they’re one of my favorite fish in the world to catch. Who doesn’t love a challenge, right? On the other hand, pompano can be caught from the shore of the beach by anyone willing to invest time and energy. So, on that front, they are an accessible species to catch for all shore-bound anglers. Furthermore, it doesn’t take a lot of fancy, expensive equipment to take part in the fishery, another bonus when comprising the benefits of pompano fishing from the beach.

Now let’s get down to it! Pompano primarily like to feed in clean water, meaning look for shades of water that are blue and green; dirty, muddy water will deter them from feeding and inhabiting an area. Next, pompano are fast! So understand that they can be there one day and gone the next. Fish different areas or different days of the month to increase your probability of striking gold. In addition, pompano eat a variety of rigs and baits, so a diversified setup will keep your chances in the higher percentile.

The best pompano surf fishing tactics include multiple surf rods and reels, and implementing a variety of multicolored floats and beads on the standard pompano rig. In addition, sand fleas, shrimp, clams and Fishbites are the hands-down best baits for pompano fishing. Cast in a staggered pattern from the shoreline to cover the first trough, second trough and outer sandbar areas. This, once again, ensures you can cover more territory where pompano may be feeding. Fish runoffs, troughs, holes and sandbars to find the best pompano fishing on the beach.

Our team at Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters is looking forward to the blitz of pompano fishing in December. We will be teaching people how to catch pompano with weekly charters and courses on our local beaches. If you or anyone you know is interested in learning hands-on tactics to catch more pompano, please feel free to call or text us at (321) 205-4672. We’re happy to assist you with your surf fishing goals of catching more fish from the beach.

Enjoy the celebratory time of year with family and friends, and what better way than to take them surf fishing! We also provide gift certificates if you want to give someone the present of learning expert surf fishing tactics and a fun day on the beach.

Happy holidays!

Capt. Lukas Brickweg

