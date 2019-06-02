Fisherman’s Stew

Serves 4

SEAFOOD

1/2 pound mussels, cleaned

1/2 pound littleneck or other clams

2 pounds lobster, only claws and

tail in shell

1 pound Acadian redfish fillets (or other white fish), cut into pieces

1/2 pound squid, rings and tentacles

Pinch of saffron (optional)

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

FOR THE STEW

1/2 onion, diced into 1/2-inch pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/3 cup white wine

1 cup water (or kelp broth)

1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes

1/4 cup pitted green olives, rinsed and sliced

1 tablespoon capers, rinsed

2 garlic cloves, smashed and

coarsely chopped

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon red chili flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup parsley, roughly chopped

Several slices crusty bread

Rinse mussels and clams under cold running water. Refrigerate to keep cool. Split lobster tail in half lengthwise and cut into bite-size pieces. Split claws in half lengthwise. Marinate lobster, fish, and squid with saffron and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Place in refrigerator to keep cool. Sauté onions over medium heat in 2 tablespoons olive oil until translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add white wine and reduce by half. Add water or kelp broth, tomatoes, olives, capers, garlic, bay leaf, and chili flakes. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add clams and cook for another 4 to 5 minutes. Add mussels, lobster, squid, and fish. Cover and cook over low heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Add parsley and stir. Serve in a deep soup bowl and garnish with crusty bread.

This recipe can be found in “Simmering the Sea, Diversifying Cookery to Sustain our Fisheries” a new local seafood cookbook produced in collaboration between the non-profit Eating with the Ecosystem, the University of Rhode Island, and Johnson & Wales University.

For more delicious recipes and to pick up a copy of the new cookbook visit www.eatingwiththeecosystem.org/simmering-the-sea.