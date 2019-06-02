Fisherman’s Stew

Serves 4
SEAFOOD
1/2 pound mussels, cleaned
1/2 pound littleneck or other clams
2 pounds lobster, only claws and
tail in shell
1 pound Acadian redfish fillets (or other white fish), cut into pieces
1/2 pound squid, rings and tentacles
Pinch of saffron (optional)
2 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
FOR THE STEW
1/2 onion, diced into 1/2-inch pieces
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/3 cup white wine
1 cup water (or kelp broth)
1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes
1/4 cup pitted green olives, rinsed and sliced
1 tablespoon capers, rinsed
2 garlic cloves, smashed and
coarsely chopped
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon red chili flakes
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup parsley, roughly chopped
Several slices crusty bread
Rinse mussels and clams under cold running water. Refrigerate to keep cool. Split lobster tail in half lengthwise and cut into bite-size pieces. Split claws in half lengthwise. Marinate lobster, fish, and squid with saffron and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Place in refrigerator to keep cool. Sauté onions over medium heat in 2 tablespoons olive oil until translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add white wine and reduce by half. Add water or kelp broth, tomatoes, olives, capers, garlic, bay leaf, and chili flakes. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add clams and cook for another 4 to 5 minutes. Add mussels, lobster, squid, and fish. Cover and cook over low heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Add parsley and stir. Serve in a deep soup bowl and garnish with crusty bread.
This recipe can be found in “Simmering the Sea, Diversifying Cookery to Sustain our Fisheries” a new local seafood cookbook produced in collaboration between the non-profit Eating with the Ecosystem, the University of Rhode Island, and Johnson & Wales University.
For more delicious recipes and to pick up a copy of the new cookbook visit www.eatingwiththeecosystem.org/simmering-the-sea.