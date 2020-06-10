Fishy Nurse Adventures ~ Bull Reds For Everyone!

What a crazy month it’s been for all of us with Corona-virus and social distancing!

I’m sure everyone is sick of hearing about it and sick of the new way we have had to live in public!

Who wants to wear a mask all the time? Hey whatever they say keeps us safe we will do so we can keep fishing!

Well the water has been a great place to escape these past couple of months.

Between offshore and inshore I personally have stayed very busy on the water and have enjoyed it!

A lot of people think that the only time you can catch a good bull red is during the Fall.

Granted they’re not as schooled up in the Spring but they’re still out here. It’s simple, find the structure find the fish!

The jetties and other rock structures have been a great place to find them this spring!

If you can’t get offshore due to wind and wave heights Bull Red fishing is another fun alternative!

________________________________________________________________________

Just make sure you quickly release them back into the water and please make sure to revive them by making S motions until they kick away!

We’ve had a blast watching several of my friends catch their personal best Bull Reds and trust me it’s just as much fun watching them catch these beautiful fish as it is reeling them in yourself!

This month alone I got to watch my friends Cameron, Steve and Marshall all catch personal bests!

Patience is key and making sure you check those lines often to make sure your not fishing on credit!



So if you’re looking for a fun and bait soaking experience try fishing for Bulls! It’s a great time and can be extremely rewarding!

Stay safe out there and tight lines!

Mandy Henderson is a night cardiac nurse in Charleston, on her days off she loves to fish as often as she can! You can visit her on Instagram @onefishynurse

You may also enjoy reading Some Remedies For Our Flounder Population – Part 2 By Jiggin Jerry