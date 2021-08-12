Fishy Nurse Adventures – Dog Days of Summer..

The dog days of summer are upon us! There is nothing like getting out on the boat to beat the heat!

August is always a fun month filled with different adventures for me.

I’m fortunate enough to get to go to the keys and go diving for lobster and fish for snook and juvenile tarpon!

Here in Charleston the tarpon start showing up more so in August! I have still yet to catch one here in SC but maybe that will change this month.

The warm water temperatures bring some big boy tarpon to the Lowcountry and I enjoy seeing all the pictures of them!

Definitely keep those big boys in the water if you get lucky enough to get one. My only luck has been with smaller ones in Florida but I keep thinking it’s just practice for the day I get a big one on the line!

Last summer I was on the boat when my friend Mikey hooked into one and within a minute it jumped and then was off to the races and off the line.

It was an amazing experience to have witnessed it in SC! Our guess was that it was a good 130 pounds but that’s just a quick glance guesstimate.

We always joke that we just can’t see them in our dirty water compared to the water in the Florida Keys. Can’t wait to see who all gets lucky and lands one this year!

As for me the quest will continue as usual!

Until then tight lines! – Mandy.

Mandy Henderson is a night cardiac nurse in Charleston, on her days off she loves to fish as often as she can! You can visit her on Instagram @onefishynurse

