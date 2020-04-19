Fishy Nurse Adventures ~ Florida Fishing Break

Springtime and I’m personally a lot happier! I don’t know about y’all but good times just keep on coming!

We have more time to fish now after the time change and the days are getting longer!

Traveling to fish can always be a fun adventure if you’re looking for Spring break or just a fun weekend getaways!

I’ve had some great opportunities of meeting new people through social media. One of my favorite adventures was meeting another fellow Coastal Angler magazine friend!

I went to Fort Lauderdale and had the opportunity to meet Gene Dyers and got to fish In South Florida!

Mahi season is a little longer there and to get offshore it’s a lot closer. It was a great place to get my friend Sarah out offshore and find out if she gets sea sick or not!

Florida fishing was great and we were more than grateful to find out she doesn’t get sea sick and now enjoys offshore adventures in Charleston as well!

Gene managed to put us on some Mahi aka dolphin and showed us the ways of deep dropping.

Traveling to fish is always a fun adventure and it was great to make new friends in cool places.

So if you’re looking for something fun to do don’t let the travel bans scare you just stay here in the US and explore new places even right here in South Carolina!

I’m forever grateful to Gene and my friend Sarah for the adventures we had and the memories made! Gene can be found @camftl on Instagram.

Tight lines!

Mandy Henderson is a night cardiac nurse in Charleston, on her days off she loves to fish as often as she can! You can visit her on Instagram @onefishynurse

