Tournaments… and It’s June Already!

How is it already June?!? Anyone else feeling like this year is just flying by? We couldn’t wait for it to turn 2021 and we thought it was just gonna magically all get better but here we are in June!

I mean last year they were saying you couldn’t have more than 4 people on a boat! We were having to sneak people on to a center console so we wouldn’t get in trouble.

I would have to admit that I’ve started to see more tournaments starting back up and that makes me happy!

Last year just seemed so strange without half the tournaments. Glad to be finally getting back to a somewhat normal life!

Looking for a different local restaurant experience? We recommend trying the Salty Dog Cafe at Bohicket Marina, sit on their deck and enjoy beautiful sunsets over the lowcountry! click above for more info

_____________________________________

I personally was excited to participate in the SC Wahoo series.

We did enter a smaller tournament last fall in Edisto for inshore fishing and I still can’t believe we actually won!

It was strange to have fished tournaments for years and then nothing….

I was more than glad to have been able to fish but it just seemed like last year was missing a little something!

Keep your eyes peeled because tournaments are back and so is the fun!

It’s always a great way to raise money for local charities and of course there are always the bragging rights between friends and honestly….. that’s the best part!!!

Tight lines! Mandy

Mandy Henderson is a night cardiac nurse in Charleston, on her days off she loves to fish as often as she can! You can visit her on Instagram @onefishynurse

You may also enjoy reading

South Carolina Billfishing & Offshore Reports

Lightning Strikes Twice

Float your way to fishing success