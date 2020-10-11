Fishy Nurse Adventures – Pumkin Bull Redfish

Welcome to Red October!!! Catching pumpkins or bull redfish with an orange tan to them! October is one of my favorite months to fish!

This past year has been crazy I have already caught so many nice bull reds! I typically catch them more in September and October.

Catching them so early in the season has been a treat! My birthday is in October and usually for my birthday we head out on the water and fish for Bulls.

A couple of years ago I caught my biggest Bull redfish at 48.5 inches and he was a Stud!

I received a phone call that my friends cousin Harry was in town, he was running a 74ft Viking at the time.

_____________________________________________________________________

The owner of the boat wanted to fish for bull redfish but they couldn’t find a guide to take them so they had asked if I could go and help out.

I had to catch some bait first and then put them on some redfish. I accepted the challenge and showed up to this huge Sport fisher.

I thought to myself this is gonna be very strange considering I’m used to fishing for reds on center consoles and flats boats.

I had already caught the bait near my house and off we went. The first spot wasn’t too productive so we moved to the next spot and the bite was on fire.

A little later the big boy hit with the tap, tap and then thump… he was on! I reeled him in as the owner was eating lunch and we called him out.

We quickly got a picture then for the first time in my life I had to open a Tuna door to revive the largest redfish of my life!

It was such a fun experience and one heck of a fishing story.

With the cooler temperatures the fish get more aggressive and October can be one heck of a great month to fish!

Tight lines! – Mandy

Mandy Henderson is a night cardiac nurse in Charleston, on her days off she loves to fish as often as she can! You can visit her on Instagram @onefishynurse

