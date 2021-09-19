Fishy Nurse Adventures – September Sunsets..

Oh September! One of the best months for sunsets in my opinion and getting back into the swing of the routines of regular life.

I enjoy having less boat traffic during the work week this time of year! It’s also the kick off to shrimping season!

So glad I’m not allergic to them. It’s always fun to see the bait changes and September is the perfect month for the mullet running and the shrimp coming in thick!

I try and stock the cooler during this time because frozen shrimp are great baits come winter time! Gotta get prepared for the cooler months and then you don’t have to throw the net when it’s cold!

Definitely gonna get a good workout in with the net throwing and it’s always an adventure to take kiddos to as well! Also ready for Bull red fishing! September is great for catching some of the big boys!

Looking for a different local restaurant experience? We recommend trying the Salty Dog Cafe at Bohicket Marina, sit on their deck and enjoy beautiful sunsets over the lowcountry! click above for more info

_____________________________________

Make sure to get the camera ready early and get those guys back in the water as fast as possible and revive them! They’re a blast to catch but they get worn out too and need a little extra time to revive!

My good friend Martin and I got into a school of them last year and managed to catch 8 of them in one day!

Mullet is usually their bait of choice this time of year!

Tight lines and good times!

– Mandy.

Mandy Henderson is a night cardiac nurse in Charleston, on her days off she loves to fish as often as she can! You can visit her on Instagram @onefishynurse

You may also enjoy reading..

Boat Landing Etiquette

South Carolina Billfishing & Offshore Reports

Lightning Strikes Twice

Float your way to fishing success