Fishy Nurse Adventures – Snapper Fishing…

July, the summertime heat, its one of my favorite months for fishing! The offshore bottom fishing is cranking up along with the temperatures and so is the Snapper fishing!

As a friendly yearly reminder, you might need to check your fishing license because it could be expiring soon! Back to the bottom!

DNR announced that American Red snapper season will be back open for one glorious weekend so hopefully the weather will cooperate!

Last year we had an amazing time and had 4 lady anglers out there going for the ARS! My friend Christin managed to find a huge one!

I had never seen a red snapper so large! I got on the radio and confirmed that there isn’t a size limit to how big you can keep one… and I’m pretty sure a lot of people laughed at me but when you’re offshore you can’t check the internet!

_____________________________________

We all managed to pull one in and make it a very memorable trip we will never forget the size of Christin’s Snapper, it sure makes a great fishing story!

I also won’t forget when we were catching bait in the morning I threw the net once and it was so loaded with menhaden that I had to get one of the girls to help me pull that net back into the boat.

The boat next to us yelled at Ricky our friend who was driving the boat that he wanted to trade crews and we all just laughed!

Hopefully this July ya’ll can come back with a fishing story of your own!

Tight lines and catch’em up – Mandy.

Mandy Henderson is a night cardiac nurse in Charleston, on her days off she loves to fish as often as she can! You can visit her on Instagram @onefishynurse

