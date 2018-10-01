The last Florida Pro Redfish Series event for the Emerald Coast division was held last month out of Bay Point Marina. Twenty seven teams blasted off early Sat September 15 to cast for the two winning fish. Mark Henley and Tyler Smith brought in their limit that weighed 13.45 pounds and walked away with the win and the $5,000 grand prize..

Mark credits their win to being in the right places by paying attention to baitfish movements. Casting Rapala Skitterwalks and Aqua Dream spoons with Duckett Inshore series rods proved to be the ticket. Mark notes that the Aqua Dream spoon got most of their bites due to its unique, flatter design and great fluttering action.

By staying consistent and placing 4th, 5th and 11th in the three qualifying events, local fishing legends Fred Myers and Justin Leake secured their “Team of the Year” honors with another solid finish and took home a new Pro Series II Power Pole.

Those that qualified through this, or one of the other three divisions throughout Florida, will be descending on Panama City to compete in the Championship to be held 9 & 10 November. This is a high stakes event with the winners dragging home a new Blazer Bay 2200 with a 250HP Mercury, valued at over $60K! Come out and watch the weigh-in at Bay Point Marina starting at 3:00 PM both days. The competition will be fierce and it promises to be a great event!