A Folks Story

When it comes to fishing, a number of us have had our opportunities to be told a fishing story—either a tall tale or an old folks story—usually involving grandpa and the kids.

In this case, my story is of a modern one, one of a grandfather and grandson. My story starts out almost three years ago when I met a gentleman named Steve who is grandfather to a young boy named Oliver.

We met on a fishing pier, a safe and convenient place to take children to fish. I can recall my first impression of Steve when I looked over, watching him fish.

He was bright-eyed and excited, concentrating on his fishing at the same time watching his grandson who at the time was seven years old and loved to fish.

Of course, at seven, Oliver was pretty hyper and loved to run around too. Steve in most cases at that time would hook a fish and look over and yell for his grandson Oliver.

“Come here,” he said, “Come here and get this!” And Oliver would take off like a Jack Rabbit, grab the rod from his grandfather and reel in the fish.

I myself have been fishing a number of years, and no matter how long or how much time has gone by, it never fails that I find something that inspires me. In watching Steve and Oliver, I felt inspired.

I asked Steve when you knew you had a grandchild, were you excited and thinking about taking them fishing?

Oliver is now 10 years old and has become quite successful in hooking and landing his own fish. You still almost never see the grandfather and grandson duo apart.

Steve explained that he was impatient and couldn’t wait. By the time Oliver was three years old, he had a rod in the water. Steve remembers Oliver’s first big fish at three years old.

They were fishing in a freshwater Trout stream and the young boy hooked and landed a four-pound Brook Trout, which was unheard of in the location where they were fishing.

In fact, Steve fished all his life and never saw one like this. It’s easy to remember, not just because of the fish, but an old fisherman that had walked up and looked down at Oliver and stated, “You’ll never do that again.”

Steve and Oliver continued their fishing adventures, and by the time Oliver was seven years old, Oliver had caught and landed just over a four-pound Golden Trout.

Steve stated that Oliver was so excited that they could not even continue fishing and left to go home.

Later that same day, Steve had to go do something so Oliver talked his dad and mom into taking him back out fishing to a different stream, and to their surprise, Oliver did it again and managed to catch another Golden Trout over four pounds!

I had asked Oliver about the stories, and he explained after those Golden Trout, he was hooked. Fishing was his favorite sport. His intent is to try it all.

Oliver told me that he began reading all about fishing, and in becoming so inquisitive, Oliver has developed a large amount of knowledge involving fishing for such a young age.

I hold seminars every now and then discussing feeding habits of species of fish, reading the water to learn about location and structure and fighting techniques used to successfully fight and land fish.

During these seminars, I would look out to the chairs and I would see Steve and Oliver, and glancing over at Oliver, he would be sitting up straight, slightly leaning forward, listening closely, wide-eyed and alert, just taking it all in.

I asked Oliver recently what was it for him that made him so interested in sport fishing?

Oliver looked over at me, calm and straight-faced, like a young adult, he said he likes being outdoors and the wildlife, he just wanted to learn more about fish and try to get really good at fishing, get better, be professional.

His favorite fish to catch is Redfish this time of year. That’s so funny because Oliver even knows what fish to target at a certain time of the year!

But Oliver stated, “My favorite fish are Red Drum, Flounder, Sheepshead and Trout,” which is considered the inshore super slam.

Recently, I had opportunities to fish along with Steve and Oliver, and one day Oliver hooked into a large Red Drum.

As I videoed Oliver for my upcoming show Redfish Rumble, I got to watch this 10-year old boy closely as he incorporated all types of fighting techniques while battling this powerhouse fish.

As Oliver pulled his fishing rod up in the air and walked backwards pulling the fish with him, then ran back towards the railing of the pier, reeling in his slack at the same time, keeping the line tight, moving his rod left and right, guiding the fish like a bridle on a horse, never changing the tension of his drag.

He was literally using a palm technique on the spool of his reel to add extra tension while working his fish. Oliver successfully landed a 34-inch Red Drum on 15-pound test mono on a medium light action rod.

Some people will not believe that a 10-year old boy accomplished all this and the story of a relationship between grandfather and grandson that almost seems perfect in today’s world

I looked over at Oliver’s grandfather Steve at that moment and could see an expression of pride and before my eyes I was watching a folks tale evolve.

But I for one know this to be a folks story and not a tall tale and hope that it inspires families, grandfathers, grandmothers, fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters to reach out to the kids, remember it’s never too late to start your own folks story that can be passed down from generation to generation.

