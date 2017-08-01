Folly Beach Fishing Pier August Fishing Forecast

Tranquil, clear, but sizzling – three words that describe August fishing in Charleston. Historically the winds are calm and swell size is under two feet. This creates ideal water conditions for surf fishing. However, the heat is what makes or breaks an angler’s choice to go out for a cast.

Our summer sun can heat the beach water temperatures to 90°+, which most of our surf species aren’t very fond of when feeding. Adjust by fishing during the cooler parts of the day: early in the morning and late in the afternoon.

Sunrise with a moving tide is a pristine time to target those bottom-feeding surf fish. When the ocean is calm, a 1 or 2-oz. sinker will suffice with a light to medium action rod no bigger than 7 ft. If the current picks up, increase the sinker an ounce or two.

The goal is to have just enough weight to rest on the sandy floor but not get carried by the current. Just in case, a few yards of braid following the leader can help prevent your line from getting caught on a pier piling.

As for placement, cast anywhere directly behind where waves are breaking to about 50 yards past. Many Drum, Trout, and Sheepshead feed in shallower surf than one might expect.

Barrier islands tend to shift and move and so do their beaches. Keep an eye out for newly formed gullies, as they can be a great place for fish to feed.

As for this month’s events, round up your family and fishing buddies Saturday, August 26, 6:00am – 2:00pm for the Finale Folly Pier Fishing Tournament!! Preregister online at CharlestonCountyParks.com or day-of onsite.

Registration includes free lunch and a chance to win great prizes provided by Haddrell’s Point Tackle, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dominos, and Charleston County Parks. Prize categories include lady, male, senior (60+), youth (12 & under), and best 5 fish.

To celebrate we have a special grand prize that can be won by anybody who reels in a pier record during the tournament. No pressure though, if a record isn’t broken then we’re raffling off the grand prize!! That’s right, somebody is walking out with the big prize regardless.

Joey Crawford

Folly Beach Fishing Pier

jcrawford@ccprc.com

For more information visit CharlestonCountyParks.com