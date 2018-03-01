Folly Beach Fishing Pier March Fishing Forecast

Let it warm on up! When the weather gets hotter and the days get longer, it tis’ the season for bait fish to start returning to the surf. We can expect to see whiting, spot, menhaden, and bluefish, with others to follow.

Bait fish are the first sign of the ocean coming back to life for the summer. Last year, we had good-sized blues and black drum arrive early in search for food.

With the spring heating things up, we hope for a repeat this season. However, there’s a whole lot of ocean, so we’re looking for a series of consecutive hot days to help heat up the Atlantic surf.

Come join us Sunday March 4, from 11:00am to 2:00pm for a free fishing tournament to celebrate Charleston County Parks’ customer appreciation day and your chance to win a free annual park pass.

In addition there will be free parking, fishing, and discounts at restaurant Pier 101 all day long. But hey- as always, fishing’s fishing, so at the very least come enjoy a relaxing day out at the Folly Beach Fishing Pier.

Joey Crawford

Folly Beach Fishing Pier

For more information visit www.CharlestonCountyParks.com

You may also enjoy reading Winter Sheepshead By Jiggin Jerry