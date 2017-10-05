Folly Beach Fishing Pier October 2017 Fishing Forecast

The month of transition is upon us. October brings a variety of fishes back to the cooling surf water for spawning. One such species is the notoriously sought-after red drum. Officially a game fish in 1987, red drum have become a South Carolinian icon that can be found on everything from t-shirts to store logos.

Distinguished by their dark reddish color and tail eyespot, adult red drum are eventually classified as “bulls” once they reach over 27” in length.

At this size they generally reside in the near-shore region, but regulations prohibit keeping these bulls for conservation and reproductive purposes.

Although we discourage targeting them, very large bulls are occasionally caught off the Folly Pier. During fall they’ll pass along barrier islands looking for inlets to spawn and can work up an appetite.

Large live shrimp or mud minnows are usually the meal they go for off the pier.

“Many believe October can be too late for mackerel surf fishing. Think again buddy!!”

A good rule of thumb though is to use circle hooks as to improve the rate of survival with a catch and release fish.

Moving out of the surf and on to the deeper water off the pier diamond… many believe October can be too late for mackerel surf fishing. Think again buddy!!

We’ve seen king mackerel caught off the Folly Pier as late as November with a mild fall. The cooling temperatures will hopefully attract kings as they pass through Charleston heading south.

On the other hand, their not-so-distant relative, the Spanish mackerel, have been abundant and continue to run when the water conditions are clean.

Plenty of bait fish have kept the rods bent and the lines in the water.

Joey Crawford

Folly Beach Fishing Pier

For more information visit www.CharlestonCountyParks.com