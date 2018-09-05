Folly Beach Pier September Fishing Forecast

The fishing forecast for the Folly Beach Pier during September is habitually swell, just like our waves!

Salt water fish are in full force and so are the anglers.

Whether you’re a pier regular or a newcomer, Folly Pier has a spot for you to cast and try your luck in our big pond, the Atlantic Ocean.

The surf fish are active, hungry, and looking for shrimp, mud minnows, and mullet. Last month’s catches consisted of Spanish mackerel and Florida pompano.

They are predators of other smaller fish and tend to feed in the morning and afternoon.

Black drum are sure to be in the surf too, but be sure to use shrimp or minnows to lure them.

Take a few steps down the pier to the diamond and you’re in the King mackerel area. The season is prime for Southeast mackerel fishing and we’re looking forward towards some delicious catches.

Mackerel, who enjoy water temperatures above 67 degrees, use streaks of murky water for cover when looking for prey.

However, if the surf temperatures get too high, they will head offshore toward the deeper ocean. Thus, September is one of the best months to pier fish for mackerel because of these specific water temperatures.

We have quite a few events this month on the pier. Our Reel It In Summer Fishing Challenge goes to October 31.

Have a pier staff member weigh your catch and if it ends up being the best fish of the month, you win a t-shirt and prize.

Plus, get your picture taken and you could end up in the next Coastal Angler Magazine!

Be sure to also check out our Summer Cast-Off Tournament Saturday, September 29 from 6:00am – 2:00pm. You’ll have the chance to win in four different categories for fishing prizes.

Last, but not least, boogie the night away under the stars on the pier diamond at our first Moonlight Mixer Friday, September 14 from 7:00pm – 11:00pm. Beer, wine, and good tunes will be available on-site.

Joey Crawford

Folly Beach Pier

[email protected]