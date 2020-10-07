October 2020 Pier Fishing Forecast For Folly Beach

It’s true, October is the last month with our beloved fishing pier on Folly Beach.

The current one has loyally served millions of residents and tourists for over a quarter century since it opened July 4th, 1995.

It’s survived countless hurricanes and nor’easters; however, wood-boring mollusks have taken their toll on the pilings.

The current pier is still a sound, solid structure with the cast-repairs we have done over the years, but it’s finally time to replace it completely.

The last day for fishing will be Sunday, October 18th and construction is expected to last for about two years with a re-open date in 2023.

The new pier will be in the exact foot print of the current one, extending 1045’ into the ocean with a diamond shape at the end.

There will be many improvements including bigger sun shelters, easier pedestrian accesses, and a 360° unobstructed view down at the end of the diamond.

In addition, the pilings will be concrete with a life expectancy of sixty years.

However, the pier deck and railings will still be built of wood to keep that “Folly feel” to it.

Good news is after this winter the pier gift shop and restaurant, Pier 101, will re-open in Spring 2021 with a newly remodeled deck.

You’ll be able to come out, grab a bite to eat, and watch the new pier actively being built. We expect it to be quite the spectacle.

With all of that said, now’s the time to come on out and get that one last line in the water.

October is always Charleston’s best month for fishing, including the Folly Pier.

The cooling temperatures signal many species to start feeding and migrating southward along the coast.

Midway down the pier you’ll find drum, trout, and whiting in the shallow gullies where most anglers use a shrimp on a two-drop rig or Carolina rig.

In the same area sheepshead can be found feeding off the piling growth and will usually go for a fiddler just under the water.

Moving farther down onto the pier diamond you’ll find king and Spanish mackerel. Under the right conditions they’ll hit top water lures or live bait.

If you’re lucky enough you may even hook an elusive crevalle jack or tarpon.

Due to COVID-19 we aren’t hosting a last pier tournament; however, the summer-long cast-off challenge is still going on.

All you have to do is weigh in your catch and if yours is the biggest for that category after October 18th you’ll receive an award and prizes.

Eligible catches must be within SCDNR regulation and caught from the Folly Pier.

As always please remember to follow our social distancing and mask rules when using the facility.

See you all out here and thanks for such an amazing community of anglers, good times, and fish stories!.

For the latest updates and info, please check out CharlestonCountyParks.com.

Joey Crawford

Folly Beach Pier

jcrawford@ccprc.com

Folly Beach Pier Live Web Cam

