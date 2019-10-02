Folly Beach Pier October Fishing Forecast

October’s big fish story can be titled: Giants in the Shallows!! The cooler weather will bring out trout, mackerel, and even bigger reds.

As always the hurricane season can take two directions of either calm water or strong northeastern winds that transform the Atlantic Ocean surf into a washing machine.

This is unfavorable for the mackerel fishing but great for the drum fishing.

These chaotic waters stir up a lot of the crabs and crustaceans on the ocean floor giving the drum a cue to feast on the easy meal.

Many believe October can be too late for Folly mackerel fishing. Think again my friend!!

Anglers have been tossing shrimp or fiddlers on the bottom with a heavier 3 to 4-ounce weight to counter the strong current.

We’ve seen king mackerel caught off the Folly Pier as late as November with a mild fall.

The cooling temperatures will attract kings as they pass through Charleston heading south.

We’ve had a few already caught this season and continue to see them hitting top water bait.

In addition, their not-so-distant relative, the Spanish mackerel, have been abundant and continue to run when the water conditions are clean.

Last but not least, don’t forget the summer fishing challenge ends October 31 and congratulations to all of those who have made the top of the board.

Joey Crawford

Folly Beach Pier

