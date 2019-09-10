Folly Beach Pier September Fishing Forecast

This can be a particularly breezy month on the beach but wind will benefit fishing conditions as long as it is fewer than 15 knots. A good wind creates mud-lines in the aqua-colored ocean which serve as camouflage for predatory fish.

In addition, September is generally your closing chance to target those warm-water predatory species at the pier. If it is anything like last year, the Florida Pompano will be plentiful as they favor Charleston’s 80°+ water.

Part of the Jack Family, Pompano exude tropical characteristics of a yellow silver color with a deep forked tail.

They are very fast swimmers with small teeth for bottom feeding in the shallow surf. It isn’t uncommon to hook a lot in a short period of time. They run in large schools and will bite if the bait is right.

I’ve seen both fresh and frozen shrimp produce successful results. A common set-up is light tackle and rod with a bottom rig using size 1 plain shank hooks.

With a bit of good fortune you may hook into the larger 2+ pound Pompano

If you’re having trouble setting the hook, try cutting the shrimp into smaller half or third-size pieces. With a bit of good fortune you may hook into the larger 2+ pound Pompano we’ve been seeing off the Folly Pier this year.

Ultimately they will migrate south as the Carolina water temperatures drop during fall. Despite their slight fishy taste, Pompano have become a popular dish in the south.

Fillets can be prepared in numerous ways including baked, broiled, boiled, steamed, and of course fried. One such famous plate is the Pompano en Papillote from New Orleans.

The fillets are baked in a pouch with white wine sauce, shrimp, and crabmeat.

Gather the family, friends, and fish whisperers, and fish Folly’s last monthly tourney Saturday, September 28, 6:00am-2:00pm.

There will be plenty of prizes for the top fish caught. However, even if you don’t make the board there’s always the chance of winning one of the many raffles!!.

Lastly, come groove under the stars at our final Moonlight Mixer Friday, September 13, 7:00pm-11:00pm.

Joey Crawford

Folly Beach Pier

[email protected]

You may also enjoy reading: It’s Time To “Fall” Into Red Drum Season – By Jiggin Jerry