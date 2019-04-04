Folly Beach Pier APRIL Fishing Forecast

Any species you see on our summer challenge board can be caught in the lively month of April. From baitfish to game fish, they can all be found feeding around the Folly Pier.

On the end of the pier diamond, one can target Blues, Tarpon, Jack Crevalle, Spanish Mackerel, and King Mackerel.

Bluefish are the first to show up and can range from 1 to 9 pounds or more. Soon to follow will be the Mackerel that prefer clean water at temperatures above 67° F.

Just be sure to have a proper trolley rig set-up when targeting Mackerel.

Move closer to the shore and one will find Whiting, Drum, Sheepshead, and the distinctive Pompano. These fish congregate in the ocean surf searching for shrimp, mollusks, or other baitfish.

Saltwater surf fish typically feed during a moving tide in the shallow gullies of 2 to 5 feet of water.

Depending on tide, this can range from the first to second sun shelters located on the pier

if you’re new to the fishing community, no problem.

We have everything you need to get a line in the water. Walk on up to the gift and tackle shop and we’ll set you up with the rental rod, bait, and daily fishing pass.

If the fishing doesn’t lure you out here, perhaps a relaxing time under the sun will. Our full service restaurant and bar, Pier 101, is summer ready with live music every Saturday afternoon.

Last but not least, much thanks to our maintenance crew for keeping one of Charleston’s landmarks beautiful!

Our extended summer fishing hours have started, so come join us from 6:00am to 10:00pm everyday this month.

Joey Crawford

Folly Beach Pier

[email protected]

