Folly Beach Pier MAY Fishing Forecast

The fishing forecast in Charleston during May is habitually swell, just like our waves! Bait fish are back in full force and so are the anglers.

Whether you’re a pier regular or a newcomer, Folly Pier has a spot for you to cast and try your luck in our big pond, the Atlantic Ocean.

The surf fish are active, hungry, and looking for shrimp, mud minnows, and mullet.

Sea trout and Florida pompano will begin to make an appearance.

Last month’s catches consisted of whiting and drum, but now sea trout and Florida pompano will begin to make an appearance.

Both are predators of other smaller fish and crustaceans. Trout tend to feed in the morning, while pompano can be caught throughout the day.

Sheepshead are sure to return to the surf too, but be sure to use fiddlers or clams to lure them. Take a few steps down the pier to the diamond and you’re in the king mackerel area.

The season is prime for Southeast mackerel fishing and we’re looking forward towards some delicious catches.

Mackerel, who enjoy water temperatures above 67 degrees, use streaks of murky water for cover when looking for prey.

May is one of the best months to pier fish for mackerel.

However, if the surf temperatures get too high, they will head offshore toward the deeper ocean. Thus, May is one of the best months to pier fish for mackerel because of these specific water temperatures.

We have quite a few events this month on the pier. Our Reel-It-In Monthly Challenge runs from April 1 to October 31.

Have a pier staff member weigh your catch and win a prize for best fish of the month. Plus, get your picture taken and you could end up in the next Costal Angler Magazine!

Be sure to also come out for our Cast-Off Fishing Tournament Saturday, May 25 from 6:00am – 2:00pm. You’ll have the chance to win in six different categories for prizes.

Last, but not least, boogie the night away under the stars on the pier diamond at our first Moonlight Mixer Friday, May 24 from 7:00pm – 11:00pm. Beer, wine, and good tunes will be available on-site!

Joey Crawford

Folly Beach Pier

[email protected]

You may also enjoy reading: How to Catch Sheepshead in the Spring