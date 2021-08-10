Freshwater Report – August | Charleston Freshwater Fishing

Charleston Freshwater Fishing | Chad Pennell | August 2021

Freshwater ﬁshing in the Low Country is still putting out some wonderful catches, although the ﬁshing can be tough! Extremely hot temperatures combined with constant ﬂuctuating water levels can make for slower ﬁshing.

The Largemouth bass seem to be moving out to deeper depths, bream ﬁshing seems to be excellent, and the cat ﬁshing remains hot (with some big ones being caught).

The hot days, pop-up thunderstorms, and changing water levels have pushed the larger bass out deep. On Santee Cooper Lakes – brush piles, ledges, and stump ﬁelds are becoming the high percentage areas for bass.

There is still a topwater bite early in the morning and late in the evenings. Big jigs, large worms, spinnerbaits and crank baits are shining right now on the deeper structures.

On the Cooper River, the last 2 hours of outgoing tide seems to be the best time to catch ﬁsh. Bass are geared towards topwater frogs and poppers in the morning – then transitioning to senkos, shakey heads, and crank baits during the day.

Some bream remain shallow but the larger ones seemed to have moved to deeper, cooler water. Red worms and crickets have accounted for most of the bream.

The catﬁsh are completing their spawn. Some are still being caught shallow, but reports of catﬁsh being caught deeper and in the diversion canal are becoming more frequent. Fresh herring and shad seem to be the choice of bait.

Enjoy the beautiful waterways and plentiful ﬁsh that we have been blessed with in the Charleston area.

Safe ﬁshing and Tight Lines!

– Chad Pennell

Phantom Outdoors

2673 S. Live Oak Dr.

Moncks Corner, SC 29461

www.phantomoutdoors.com

(843) 870-4370

For all your fishing and hunting needs. We have tackle, live bait, and apparel to keep you protected from the elements. Phantom Outdoors has proudly implemented the “Phantom Gives Back” program. For every individual sale of Phantom gear, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Military, Law Enforcement, and Youth Fishing Programs.

