Freshwater Report – September | Charleston Freshwater Fishing

Charleston Freshwater Fishing | Chad Pennell | September 2021

Fall is upon us! Fishing can be tough this time of year with fish being spread out – Some shallow, some deep, and all depths in between.

This time of year, I encourage people to fish their strengths. Fish techniques that you enjoy the most and have the most confidence in.

As mentioned, the Largemouth bass seemed to spread out, with fewer schools to locate. The best advice for catching bass right now is to pick an area and put your head down and just go fishing.

Keeping your bait wet gives you the best opportunity to get a bite. During the fall transition you may catch one on topwater (frogs, spooks, poppers, or buzzbaits), some around trees, stumps, and grass (senkos, wacky worms, or shaky heads), and then catch a few bass deep on big worms, spinnerbaits, or crankbaits.

Most of the larger bream seem to have transitioned to deeper depths and brush piles. Light Jig heads tipped with crickets and longer float lines suspended above and around the brush have been a popular way to fill the cooler.

We’ve been getting reports that the majority of the catfish have transitioned to deeper depths. Locating the deep holes and drop-offs is key.

Drifting slow with drift-rigs seems to be the most popular way to catch them. Live bait has been preferred, but cut bait is working as well.

We encourage you enjoy your time on the water and when given the opportunity – take a kid fishing. There’s nothing more fulfilling than watching a child reel in a fish. Teach them how to protect our natural resources and provide them with viable lessons that will impact them forever!

Safe ﬁshing and Tight Lines!

– Chad Pennell

Phantom Outdoors

2673 S. Live Oak Dr.

Moncks Corner, SC 29461

www.phantomoutdoors.com

(843) 870-4370

For all your fishing and hunting needs. We have tackle, live bait, and apparel to keep you protected from the elements. Phantom Outdoors has proudly implemented the “Phantom Gives Back” program. For every individual sale of Phantom gear, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Military, Law Enforcement, and Youth Fishing Programs.

