Gear Review By Capt. Mark Phelps

We are in the heart of winter and this has been a cold one. However, spring will be here before you know it. If most of you looked at your fishing gear, it would be just where you left it last fall or maybe as late as Thanksgiving. Now is the time to pull your rods, reels, and tackle box out and start preparations for this year.

Reels that are in question should be taken off the rods to be cleaned and serviced by a professional. The local shops offer excellent service or you can, in most cases, send back to the manufacturer. The rods should be checked over. Cracked guides can break or cause the line to break when you hook a fish.

I am sure you can open the tackle box and do some cleaning out as well. Take inventory of what you are in need of and what you have more than enough of. I often find I am running low on a certain size hook or weight and have more than enough of something else.

Organizing your tackle will help you take inventory as well as let you know what to fix or buy for this coming season. It’s important to do this early. This way, when the water warms and the bite starts you are ready to go at a moment’s notice.

You may discover something isn’t in as good a shape as you remember. Sometimes equipment is put up without being cleaned at the end of the year. You soon remember that you dropped a rod in the water on the last trip and never cleaned it.

Now it doesn’t work at all. You may think to yourself, this is the year I treat myself to a new rod/reel combo that will give me just the edge I need to out fish my partners on the water.

There are always new and exciting innovations with fishing tackle. Sometimes, it’s a “recycled” item from years gone by. Other times, there is a breakthrough in technology that takes our sport to the next level. This doesn’t happen every day or even every year, but Shimano/G-Loomis has introduced a few new rods that have changed the market.

The new Asquith fly rod and the Conquest spinning/casting rods are made with a completely new technology that is very impressive. This technology is called Spiral X construction. Spiral X makes the rods very light and sensitive while allowing for longer and more accurate casting.

This new technology makes such a profound difference that when Yellowstone Angler did a 2018 Shootout of 25 of the best 8wt fly rods, the Asquith won in EVERY category. If you aren’t into fly fishing, the Conquest rod is for you. Conquest is available in both spinning and casting versions.

The spinning rod I am using is CNQ 842 SJR. Whether you opt for the Asquith or the Conquest, you will definitely benefit from Shimano/G-Loomis’s new Spiral X technology.

The hundreds of clients I worked with in the last year loved both the Asquith fly rod and the Conquest spinning rod. Both have lived up to the hype and even exceeded the expectations of many experienced clients.

If you are looking for any new rods that will blow all others away, consider looking at the Asquith fly rod or the Conquest spinning/casting rod. You won’t be disappointed.

Review By:

Captain Mark Phelps

Shore Thang Charters

ShoreThangCharter@hotmail.com

843-475-1274

www.ShoreThangCharters.com