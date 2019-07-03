Grilled Bluefish

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup lime juice

1/4 cup grapefruit juice

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons grated ginger

4 bluefish fillets, skin on, washed and patted dry

Lemon wedge

DIRECTIONS

Make marinade by whisking all ingredients together except for fish and lemon. Place fish in marinade, cover, and refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours. Remove fish and pat dry. Discard marinade.

Grill over charcoal for 3 to 4 minutes on either side. Remove skin by slowly pulling it away from the meat, then serve bluefish with a lemon wedge.

This preparation can also be used with mackerel, herring, or other oily fish.

This recipe can be found in “Simmering the Sea, Diversifying Cookery to Sustain our Fisheries” a new local seafood cookbook produced in collaboration between the non-profit Eating with the Ecosystem, the University of Rhode Island, and Johnson & Wales University.

For more delicious recipes and to pick up a copy of the new cookbook visit www.eatingwiththeecosystem.org/simmering-the-sea.