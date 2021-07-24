” Home Run” Win’s the SC Governors Cup Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament! – Final Leaderboard

Congratulations to “Home Run“ with its win today at the SC Governors Cup 2021 Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament!

The Governor’s Cup Billfishing series is an annual umbrella event encompassing five South Carolina billfish tournaments (Three this year, the Mega-Doc Tournament and the Bohicket Tournament are returning in 2022). It’s a concept of former S.C. Governor Carroll A. Campbell, The Governor’s Cup is designed to promote the state’s bill fishing tournament industry, increase coastal tourism and encourage the conservation of ocean resources through the tagging and release of billfish.

FINAL LEADER BOARD

Click spreadsheet for larger view